Back to Work Virtual Summit

May 15, 2020 by Canadian Contractor

COVID-19 has shut down large parts of the Canadian economy and forced employers and employees to adjust how they work. Join Talent Canada and OHS Canada as we explore practical tactics and best practices for leaders to redesign workspaces and welcome staff back post-pandemic.

This virtual summit features a mix of live and on-demand sessions, with exclusive bonus materials available post-event. Registration is free. Join leading companies and senior business leaders from across Canada as we share best practices.

