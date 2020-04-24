News
Federal government announces rent relief for small businesses
April 24, 2020 by CTV News
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that an agreement has been reached with all provinces and territories to implement the promised rent assistance program for businesses. It will lower base rent by up to 75 per cent for eligible small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, if their landlords agree to take part. CTV News reports. | READ MORE
