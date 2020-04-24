Canadian Contractor

News

Federal government announces rent relief for small businesses

Print this page

April 24, 2020 by CTV News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that an agreement has been reached with all provinces and territories to implement the promised rent assistance program for businesses. It will lower base rent by up to 75 per cent for eligible small businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19, if their landlords agree to take part. CTV News reports. | READ MORE

Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.