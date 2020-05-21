News
ULI to host #PulseCheck: Canadian Market Update webinar
May 21, 2020 by Urban Land Institute
Join ULI’s Canadian District Councils (Alberta, British Columbia, Ottawa and Toronto) for an overview of the impacts of COVID-19 on Canada’s residential and commercial real estate markets. Panelists from all four regions will explore the short term and potential long term impacts to the real estate industry and beyond. This webinar will feature a brief overview of the current real estate market dynamics from Altus Group, followed by a moderated panel, and audience Q&A.
Duncan Wlodarczak, Chief of Staff, Onni Group, Vice Chair, ULI British Columbia
This webinar is free for ULI members and $20 for non-members.
Webinar will be recorded and made available to watch on demand at knowledge.uli.org.
