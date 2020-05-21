ULI to host #PulseCheck: Canadian Market Update webinar

May 21, 2020 by Urban Land Institute

Join ULI’s Canadian District Councils (Alberta, British Columbia, Ottawa and Toronto) for an overview of the impacts of COVID-19 on Canada’s residential and commercial real estate markets. Panelists from all four regions will explore the short term and potential long term impacts to the real estate industry and beyond. This webinar will feature a brief overview of the current real estate market dynamics from Altus Group, followed by a moderated panel, and audience Q&A.

Overview Raymond Wong, VP, Data Operations, Data Solutions, Altus Group

Patricia Arsenault, EVP, Real Estate Research Consulting Services, Altus Group Speakers Toronto: Lesley Leech, Director, Operations, Strategy and Special Projects, Cadillac Fairview

British Columbia: Brian Mccauley, President & Chief Executive Officer, Concert Properties

Alberta: Jeff Thompson, Vice President, Corporate Development and National Accounts, Ledcor Moderator Duncan Wlodarczak, Chief of Staff, Onni Group, Vice Chair, ULI British Columbia

This webinar is free for ULI members and $20 for non-members.