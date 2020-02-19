IKO introduces multipurpose performance roof deck and eave sealing solution

February 19, 2020 by canadiancontractor

KANKAKEE, Ill. (Feb. 4, 2020) – Today, IKO introduced GoldSeam, a multipurpose roof tape. This product can be used in a variety of deck-protection applications, including as a seam tape for the roof deck; a sealant for critical roof joints, such as small gaps around the eave and fascia; as well as around roof structures, such as skylights, chimneys, plumbing vents or ventilation caps. Designed to prevent ice and water infiltration as well as rodent and insect infestation, IKO GoldSeam is ideally suited to seal the joints of OSB (oriented strand board) or plywood roof deck panels when used in conjunction with an IKO underlayment.

“Whether it’s roof deck or eave sealing, IKO GoldSeam provides the critical protection homeowners need to help prevent water infiltration inside their homes,” said Mark Okland, product development manager, North America. “Leading industry experts know that the gap between the fascia and roof deck is the most vulnerable area of the roof, and for far too long, has been the most overlooked detail in roof installation. IKO established an innovative solution with GoldSeam to effectively seal that gap and bring homeowners peace of mind.”

IKO GoldSeam pairs perfectly with IKO’s Nordic™ and Dynasty® performance shingles to provide superior protection for the entire roof system against blow-off and damage during extreme weather. IKO GoldSeam is also an accepted component of the Insurance Institute for Home and Business Safety’s (IBHS) FORTIFIED Home™ standards*. (Not all homes built using GoldSeam will qualify for a FORTIFIED Home designation. Homes require compliance with all FORTIFIED Home technical requirements and additional inspections. For more information, please visit www.fortifiedhome.org.)

IKO GoldSeam is a specialized product that was designed to facilitate compliance with building codes requiring complete deck protection. Compliance with these regulations, which are particularly prevalent in areas where high winds are common, can usually be achieved by covering deck-panel joints with IKO GoldSeam in conjunction with a subsequent layer of synthetic underlayment, such as IKO Stormtite or RoofGard-Cool Grey™. Prior to installation, applicable building codes should always be consulted, and all projects should be built in compliance with such codes.

IKO offers a variety of deck-protection products, including StormShield, ArmourGard and GoldShield. For more information about IKO, visit https://www.iko.com/.

*IBHS does not provide any type of warranty or guarantee related to the FORTIFIED Home designation. IBHS shall not be held responsible or liable for damage to any property, systems, components or contents in a FORTIFIED-designated home. IBHS assumes no responsibility or liability for any individual or firm as a result of the designation.