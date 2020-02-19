IKO launches innovative performance roof starter roll

February 19, 2020 by canadiancontractor

The following sponsored post is brought to you by IKO.

KANKAKEE, Ill. (Feb. 4, 2020) – Today, IKO introduced EdgeSeal, a double-sided, self-sealing adhesive starter roll designed to bond shingles to the roof deck at the roof’s most vulnerable area — its perimeter. IKO’s EdgeSeal serves as an upgrade option for contractors, providing a higher-quality installation as well as the critical protection required to keep a roof secure during extreme weather events.

“Across North America, strong wind storms are becoming increasingly common, often inflicting the most severe damage on roof rake edges,” said Mark Okland, product development manager, North America. “IKO created EdgeSeal in response to the need for better-performing roof systems. We are proud to introduce a product that will provide homeowners added peace of mind when it comes to preventing blow-offs from high winds and helping ensure that the perimeter of the home’s roof is secure.”

Compatible with all IKO shingle lines, IKO EdgeSeal is a membrane designed for roof perimeter sealing and to be installed at both the eave and rake edges. A double-sided, self-adhering starter roll, IKO EdgeSeal’s adhesive formulation is aggressive. It bonds tight to both the drip edge and/or underlayment below and the first course of the laminate asphalt/fiberglass shingle above.

Paired with IKO’s Nordic™ or Dynasty® performance shingles, IKO EdgeSeal is part of a complete performance roof system that provides superior protection against blow-off and damage during extreme weather events. IKO EdgeSeal is also an accepted component of the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety’s (IBHS) FORTIFIED Home™ standards*. (Not all homes built using EdgeSeal will qualify for a FORTIFIED Home designation. Homes require compliance with all FORTIFIED Home technical requirements and additional inspections. For more information, please visit www.fortifiedhome.org.)

IKO offers an array of additional roof starter products, including Leading Edge Plus and Armour Starter. For more information about IKO, visit https://www.iko.com/.

*IBHS does not provide any type of warranty or guarantee related to the FORTIFIED Home designation. IBHS shall not be held responsible or liable for damage to any property, systems, components or contents in a FORTIFIED-designated home. IBHS assumes no responsibility or liability for any individual or firm as a result of the designation.