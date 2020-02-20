Smart and beautiful design by American Standard: in front and behind the wall

February 20, 2020 by canadiancontractor

When stepping into a beautifully designed bathroom, one often doesn’t think about the reaction time from pressure changes, water-saving flow rates or the mixing of hot and cold water. There is more to a bathroom’s design than what meets the eye and what you don’t see is just as important as what you do see.

American Standard’s Flash™ Pressure Balance Rough-In Valves are revolutionizing the plumbing industry. It is a behind-the-wall valve that delivers maximum installation flexibility with features that speed up installation. It also provides a variety of pipe connection options with a compact size and design that make installation quicker and easier in different construction situations. An exclusive stub-out connection is the first to work with press-connect fittings without additional solder or piping. Another Flash™ time-saving exclusive is the PEX elbow connection. The valve body rotates 180 degrees, enabling PEX connections from either floor or ceiling supply lines, with no need for additional elbows.

The Flash™ valve is backed with the heritage of the American Standard brand, which pioneered the ceramic disc valve technology with a patented ceramic spool that allows for faster reaction time from pressure changes with lower, water-saving flow rates. The ceramic discs provide an exceptional user experience with the precise mixing of hot and cold water that enables a much more extensive range of showering temperatures. The end result is a showering experience that is more functional and enjoyable.

The Flash™ platform is compatible with a variety of beautifully designed shower fittings as well as both deck-mount and floor-mount tub fillers from all American Standard collections.

Designs range from contemporary to traditional styles and are completed with coordinating faucet collections and accessories. American Standard also offers several extraordinary finishes, from Oil Rubbed Bronze and Polished Chrome to Satin, Matte Black, and Polished Nickel. The design capabilities are endless for creating timeless bathroom spaces. Coordinated fixture finishes from a variety of unique collections allow for a more cohesive design with harmonized flow.

Consider the behind-the-wall beauty as an element that is just as important as the fixtures and finishes when designing the ideal beautiful, yet functional bathroom.