Always has a smile – Tanya Buckley, Cardel Homes

I would like to nominate Tanya Buckley, vice-president sales and marketing for Cardel Homes for your Women in Construction Feature. Tanya is a 10-year veteran in the residential land development and home building industry. While her title says VP Sales, her contributions and leadership are far reaching throughout the organization. A leader of the executive team and serving as a back up for the president in Ottawa, she stickhandles and leads the strategic initiatives for operational efficiency within the division. Not only is she leading the growth of the organization, she is active within the land department, construction department and operations, you can find Tanya on site performing framing walkthroughs, meeting with our land team on lot designs and then popping into sales centre to meet with her sales team and providing the necessary coaching and mentoring to help them succeed. Finally, she is engaged with customers and ensures Cardel delivers an exceptional customer service standard. A consummate professional who always has a smile, she is engaging, loyal, dedicated and committed to the success of those she works with and the corporation she represents.