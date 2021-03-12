$20,000 from the New Ontario Small Business Support Grant

In December the Ontario Government announced the New Ontario Small Business Support Grant, that provides a minimum of $10,000 and up to $20,000 to help small business owners effected by COVID- 19.

The one-time Grant is open to any small businesses that was required to close or restrict their services due to the Province wide shutdown that took effect on December 26, 2020. The small business has the option to use this Grant in whatever way makes the most sense for them ie. paying employee wages, rent or maintaining their inventory.

Eligible small businesses include those that:

Are required to close or significantly restrict services due to the Province wide Shutdown being imposed across the province effective 12:01 a.m. on December 26

Have fewer than 100 employees Have experienced a minimum of 20 per cent revenue decline in April 2020 as compared to April 2019.

Starting at $10,000 for all eligible businesses, the Grant will provide businesses with dollar for dollar funding to a maximum of $20,000 to help cover decreased revenue expected as a result of the Province wide Shutdown. The business must demonstrate they experienced a revenue decline of at least 20 per cent when comparing monthly revenue in April 2019 and April 2020.

Eligibility Requirements

According to Government of Ontario, in order to be eligible for this support grant, a small businesses must have a Business Number. If a business does not have a Business Number, they will be directed to apply for one before they can proceed with their application.

Businesses that are Non-Eligible

Businesses that are not eligible include those that were already required to close prior to the introduction of modified Stage 2 measures on October 10, 2020, and essential business permitted to operate with capacity restrictions (e.g., discount and big box stores selling groceries, supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, and beer, wine and liquor stores).

Ontario’s Main Street Relief Grant: PPE Support $1, 000

In addition the Ontario Government is providing $1,000 for the unexpected costs of PPE.

Eligibility Requirements

To be eligible, your business must have two to nine employees and be in one of the following sectors:

retail

accommodation and food services

repair and maintenance

personal and laundry services

gyms and yoga studios

Document Required for Grant

In order to apply for the PPE Grant businesses will need to submit copies of purchase invoices made after March 17, 2020.

This includes invoices for:

gloves, gowns, face shields, eye protection, masks, sanitizer, sanitizing wipes

thermometers, temperature monitors or cameras

physical changes, including the installation of hand sanitizer stations and plexiglass dividers

signs to guide or inform customers and employees

Ontario Property Tax and Energy Cost Rebates

Businesses that are, or were, required to shut down or significantly restrict services due to provincial public health measures can apply for rebates, provided in the form of grants, to help with their fixed costs. Businesses struggling to pay their energy bills as a result of COVID-19 may also be eligible for the COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program for Small Business (CEAP-SB), which you can apply to through your utility provider.

Eligibility

All small businesses that are eligible for the Ontario Small Business Support Grant are also eligible for these property tax and energy bill rebates.

In addition, businesses are eligible if they:

are, or were, required to close or significantly restrict services as a result of being under Control, Lockdown or Provincewide Shutdown in the COVID-19 response framework: keeping Ontario safe and open

were required to close or significantly restrict services as a result of being under “modified Stage 2” restrictions in the previous framework

Eligible businesses in regions that are or were subject to Control restrictions or previously modified Stage 2 restrictions include:

restaurants and bars

bingo halls, gaming establishments, casinos, conference centres and convention centres

community centres, multi-purpose facilities, and museums

personal care services (with the exception of oxygen bars)

racing venues

Rebate Details

Eligible businesses could get rebates for:

Municipal and Education Property Taxes

Energy costs, including electricity and natural gas (or where natural gas is not available, propane and heating oil)

Funding will cover the entire length of time that regionally targeted public health restrictions are in place.

Documentation Required for Rebate

To apply, you will have to submit proof of costs. For property tax rebates, this includes your property tax bills (or proof of costs associated with property taxes).

For energy cost rebates, this includes a digital copy of the first energy bill (including electricity, natural gas, propane or other) you received on or after the day modified Stage 2, Control, Lockdown or Provincewide Shutdown restrictions were put in place in your region. You can also submit other energy bills if your business is heated by propane or heating oil.

Application Information Required

In order to apply for businesses will need to provide:

general business information (for example, CRA business number)

banking information (for example, banking institution, account number, branch code)

How to Apply

To apply for PPE support, Property Tax Rebates, Energy Cost Rebates or the Ontario Small Business Support Grant go to: https://www.app.grants.gov.on.ca/msrf/#/

Once the application is successfully submitted expect to receive your Grant within 10 business days. If applications are incomplete or incorrect information is provided expect a delay in the Grant processing time.

British Columbia

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/economic-recovery/business-recovery-grant?utm_campaign=20210122_GCPE_Vizeum_BusinessGrants___Google_Search_BCGOV_EN_BC_BusinessOwners_Text

Alberta

https://www.alberta.ca/sme-relaunch-grant.aspx

Manitoba

https://www.gov.mb.ca/covid19/programs/bridge-grant.html

Quebec

https://www.quebec.ca/en/businesses-and-self-employed-workers/emergency-assistance-for-small-and-medium-sized-businesses-covid-19/

Ontario

https://www.ontario.ca/page/businesses-get-help-covid-19-costs

New Brunswick

https://www2.gnb.ca/content/gnb/en/gateways/for_business/covid19.html

Nova Scotia

https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/support/#support-for-business

Newfoundland

https://www.gov.nl.ca/covid-19/business-supports/

PEI

https://www.princeedwardisland.ca/en/service/covid-19-local-advertising-fund

Yukon

https://yukon.ca/en/business-relief-program

Nunavut

https://www.gov.nu.ca/economic-development-and-transportation/programs-services/small-business-support-program

NWT

https://www.gov.nt.ca/covid-19/en/services/community-governments/financial-support-businesses#:~:text=NWT%20businesses%20can%20take%20advantage,BDIC%20Working%20Capital%20Loans