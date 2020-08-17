2020 CDBI Virtual Conference announced

The Canadian Design-Build Institute will be hosting its annual conference on October 22, 28, and 29 virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual event will be attended by and accessible to members of all sectors of the Canadian construction industry – including owners, consultants, contractors, and providers of allied services. The conference is intended to further promote the use of the design-build method of project delivery.

Apply to Present

Speaker submissions are now open.

The Canadian Design-Build Institute is now accepting speaker submissions for the upcoming 2020 Virtual Conference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its annual in-person conference has been cancelled. CDBI committed to serving its members and the industry to share expertise, experience and knowledge on a wide range of topics.

CDBI is looking for design-build oriented presentations about the construction industry that will prove both educational and entertaining to attendees. It is open to all proposals.

CDBI would like to see presenters covering the following list of topics:

Modified and Progressive design-build models

Design-Build case studies: successes, missteps, and lessons learned

Opportunities to improve the Design-Build industry

Innovations in construction technology

Current design-build trends and best practices

Conference sessions should be 45-50 minutes in length. The deadline for submissions is September 2. Applicants are expected to specify in their proposals the type of sessions they’d like to conduct and submit to CDBI before the deadline of September 2.

Submission requirements

All presentation submissions should include:

Speaker bio – a short biography of the speaker (maximum 250 words)

Speaker contact information – phone and email address must be included for each proposed speaker

Session name – a descriptive title of the presentation (maximum 10 words)

Session description – a brief description of the presentation for marketing materials (40 to 60 words)

Program abstract – a summary of the presentation (approximately 250 words)

Key learning objectives – at least three lessons attendees will take away from the presentation

Target audience – beginner, intermediate, and/or advanced

Email your proposal to Julia DeVries at jdevries@cca-acc.com. An email confirmation will be sent once received.

Any questions regarding presentation proposals, the conference, or CDBI can be directed to Julia DeVries at jdevries@cca-acc.com or 613-236-9455 x. 402.