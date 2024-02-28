2020 editions of the National Model Codes open for public review

Feb. 28, 2024 – The Canadian Board for Harmonized Construction Codes (CBHCC) invites code users, the Codes community, and the public to participate in the winter 2024 public review of proposed changes to the 2020 editions of the National Model Codes. The proposed changes included in this public review address the following topics in the National Building Code of Canada, the National Fire Code of Canada, the National Energy Code of Canada for Buildings, and the National Plumbing Code of Canada.

CBHCC notes that the purpose of this public review is to provide code users, the Codes community, and the public with a detailed look at proposed technical changes, and seek comment on each proposed technical change as to whether it should be approved, altered or withdrawn.

Following the public review, comments are sorted and analyzed by Codes Canada staff who are familiar with the development of the proposed changes, and who develop a draft resolution to each comment. The draft resolutions are validated by the responsible code development committees, which form the recommendations to the CBHCC.

This national public review runs from February 27 to April 29, 2024.

Find more information here.