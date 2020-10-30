2021 CSAM: THE Safety Conference postponed

After great consideration of Manitoba Public Health guidance regarding COVID-19, the CSAM: THE Safety Conference organizing committee has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 CSAM: THE Safety Conference to February 2022.

The conference in 2022 will still take place at the RBC Convention Centre in the heart of downtown Winnipeg and promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

“This conference provides great value and information to make Manitoba’s workplaces safer each year,” says Sean Scott, Construction Safety Association of Manitoba (CSAM) Executive Director and conference Co-Chair. “This announcement was a tough decision, but we feel it’s the best choice for the safety and health of all our attendees.”

As the conference host organization, the Construction Safety Association of Manitoba (CSAM), continues to offer programs, services, tools, and training through these challenging times and remains vigilant in providing the very best safety and health information to our clients.

Advertisment

Please visit our Training Dates page to find the latest in-person and live virtual online training dates.