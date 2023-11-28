CCA reviews the 2023 Fall Economic Statement

Nov. 28, 2023 – The release of the 2023 Fall Economic Statement focused heavily on necessary housing investment, but the Canadian Construction Association (CCA) believes it “fell short in other important areas including measures to shore up Canada’s trade-enabling infrastructure.”

The announcement to leverage the Canada Infrastructure Bank to support more housing could be seen as a step toward recognizing that more homes cannot be built without the essential housing-enabling infrastructure to support it – a position the industry has repeatedly emphasized to all orders of government, notes the CCA.

The CCA also notes that “while the industry is encouraged that the federal government recognizes the workforce shortage, a focus on internal labour mobility rather than more progressive policy changes to immigration are not the answer.”

“Free mobility within Canada is simply not an adequate solution to address the workforce shortage when collectively we do not have enough workers coast to coast,” notes a press release.