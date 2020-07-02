Canadian Contractor

$30-million rebate for renovations, new home construction in Newfoundland and Labrador


July 2, 2020
By The Chronicle Herald

A rebate on home renovations and construction from the provincial government seeks to boost the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, the province announced a 25-percent-discount for home renovation projects, up to a maximum of $10,000.

For new home construction, a $10,000 rebate is available for homes valued at $350,000 before HST.

The rebates will cost the province $30 million, which comes from the $200-million contingency fund announced by the government at the beginning of the pandemic. | READ MORE.

