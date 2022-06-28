A century of lumber: Schell Lumber Home Building centre celebrates 100 years in business

Schell Lumber Home Building Centre proudly celebrated 100 years of serving the Stouffville, Ont. community on June 17. The local home store has been in the Schell family since it was founded in 1922 and ownership has been passed down through four generations.

“I have learned a lot from my family about how to run a successful business over the years, but the most valuable advice came from my great grandfather Wes Schell,” said Kyle Schell, dealer-owner, Schell Lumber Home Building Centre. “He always said that your team members work with you, not for you. I think our customers can see the impact of this through the excellent service we deliver. It is clear our employees know they are valued members of our team, and they take pride in that. That’s why we have been so successful.”

Over the past century, Schell Lumber Home Building Centre has provided helpful advice and quality products to countless customers looking to build a new fence, deck, home, or even a subdivision. Whatever the project or the ask, the team goes above and beyond and is incredibly thankful for the support they’ve received from their customers and community.

The store was founded a century ago by Wes Schell as Stouffville Planing Mill and is currently owned by fourth-generation Dealer-Owner, Kyle Schell, and his uncle, Steve Schell. Steve has been involved with the store for 49 years and previously co-owned the store with the late Ron Schell, who passed this spring.

“We have 13 Schell family members involved at the store today including two of my own sons,” said Steve Schell, Dealer-Owner, Schell Lumber Home Building Centre. “Working with your family is great. At the end of the day, you win or lose together. There’s a special trust in that.”

The Schell family are lucky enough to say that they have indeed “won.” They have earned the trust of the Stouffville community and the store has more than doubled in size since its inception, now boasting 13,000 square feet of retail space and an expanded yard. The family also opened a second Schell Lumber Home Building Centre in Sutton, Ontario, in 2001, which they have plans to expand in the next few years.

“Customers in Stouffville know the home improvement expertise and product knowledge provided by the Schell family and their team. It is a tremendous asset to their community,” said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “On behalf of the Dealer-Owners of the close to 1,100 Home Hardware stores across Canada, I would like to congratulate everyone at Schell Lumber Home Building Centre on their anniversary and wish them continued success.”

Home Hardware Stores Limited is Canada’s largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada’s Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.