A note from your returning editor

Hello again to everyone doing home renovations and custom homebuilding in Canada. Patrick Flannery here, once again back as editor of the mighty Canadian Contractor magazine. Apologies if things have been a bit quiet…I’m getting back up to speed after taking over for Kaitlin Secord, who has moved on to an awesome new opportunity. She did a great job with the channel in her tenure over the last two years and will be a tough act to follow.

My commitment to you remains the same as it was in my first go-round in 2020/21: bring you trusted information and stories that will help your business. To do that I have the help of a great team here at Annex Business Media and incredible contributing experts like Richard Lyall, Steve Ryan, Gord Wornoff, Chris Smith, Steve Maxell and James Hong.

Looking forward to diving back into this dynamic, fascinating industry at a time when housing is one of the most important issues in the country. Remember, I depend on your input and communications to keep this channel relevant and useful to you. Think of something Canadian Contractor should be covering or talking about? Drop me a line at pflannery@annexbusinessmedia.com!