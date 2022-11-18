Accessibility Standards Canada and the Government of Ontario moving toward a barrier-free Canada

Accessibility Standards Canada has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Government of Ontario. The agreements will improve efforts and coordination, and facilitate sharing of resources dedicated to creating a Canada without barriers.

The first agreement was signed with the Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility (MSAA). It aims to optimize each organization’s objectives by reducing or eliminating the duplication of resources and efforts. This could entail information sharing and collaborating on joint research needs. The second agreement was signed with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MMAH). It will specifically focus on the area of the built environment and encourage collaboration on the development of accessibility standards for building codes.

In Canada, federal, provincial, and territorial governments develop policy and other instruments within their respective jurisdictions. On occasion, there is potential for two or more jurisdictions to establish a collaborative approach. This allows for coordinated efforts and resources to achieve similar or complementary policy objectives.

These MOUs encourage parties to consider each other’s respective priorities and joint research needs. This may include aligning or harmonizing work on the development, review and implementation of accessibility standards, where possible, while respecting each jurisdiction’s legislative responsibilities for developing accessibility standards.

National collaboration on accessibility carries benefits for all Canadians:

It reduces the potential for differing accessibility standards across Canada ;

; It ensures that standards fully reflect the needs of people with disabilities, regardless of jurisdiction; and,

It promotes equity and consistency of accessibility for people with disabilities as they live, work and travel in Canada .

Accessibility Standards Canada is committed to working with all provinces and territories to create similar agreements. Together, we can deliver on our respective accessibility mandates while contributing to a Canada without barriers.