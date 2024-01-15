Additional funding to help Nova Scotians excel in skilled trades

Jan. 15, 2024 – Nova Scotia is increasing funding for the Work-based Trades Practical Assessment program and a training program run by the Nova Scotia Building Officials Association.

Expanding support for the Work-based Trades Practical Assessment program, a partnership between the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency and the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS), will increase the supply of skilled trades professionals in the province. With this new funding, about 175 newcomers experienced in construction trades will receive support to complete their apprenticeship and work in Nova Scotia.

The Province is helping the Nova Scotia Building Officials Association expand its training program and create more opportunities for municipal staff to access specialized training needed to become a qualified building official in Nova Scotia. The government is also working to remove barriers and streamline the equivalency process for building officials trained outside Nova Scotia, including removing the six-month on-the-job training requirement under the association’s professional studies program.

The investments were identified in Nova Scotia’s five-year housing plan, Our Homes, Action for Housing.