Alberta government creates skilled trades advisory council

The Government of Alberta has created the Premier’s Council on Skills to strengthen post-secondary programming in line with current and future industry demand.

The council will be composed of 11 industry stakeholders working through the minister of advanced education.

“Our government is obsessed with attracting new investment to fuel our economy’s diversification. We need skilled workers to fill the high-wage jobs that are being created in record numbers in Alberta. This council will help us to rise to the challenge in developing and retaining these skilled workers,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement.

The members of the council are:

Dennis Perrin, Alberta and Prairies director, Christian Labour Association of Canada – council chair

Brent Allison, CEO, Long View Systems

Glenn Feltham, interim city manager, City of Medicine Hat ­– council vice-chair

Ken Gibson, executive director, Alberta Construction Association

Ron Koslowsky, vice-president, Manitoba division, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters

Jason Krips, president and CEO, Alberta Forest Products Association

Gurpreet Lail, president and CEO, Petroleum Services Association of Canada and principal of Lail Consulting

Tara Lockyer, chief people, culture, brand and communications officer, ATB Financial

Terry Parker, executive director, Building Trades Alberta

Darren Reeder, president and CEO, Tourism Industry Association of Alberta

Tom Snell, president and chair of the board of directors, Columbia College Calgary

“I am honoured to be a member of the Premier’s Council on Skills. The important work done by this body will help ensure the fulfilment of current and future skill needs in our province while providing high-paying employment opportunities to Albertans. The council is a bold and wise move by the government that will help align the skills required for our economy with the educational structures necessary to achieve them,” added council chair Dennis Perrin.

Creation of the council was a recommendation of the Skills for Jobs Task Force and will act as a key liaison between industry and government on skills development and will provide critical industry input to inform government policies, a release said.