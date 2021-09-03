Alex Mackenzie joins the Canadian Contractor team

Annex Business Media is proud to announce Alex Mackenzie has joined Canadian Contractor. Alex takes on the role of associate editor as Sukanya Ray Ghosh steps into her new role as editor for Manufacturing Automation and Pulp & Paper Canada.

Alex graduated from Northern Michigan University in 2011 with a BS in psychology and subsequently earned their MA in English in 2017 from Southern New Hampshire University. They bring with them diverse editorial knowledge and experience in the B2B publication sector having worked as associate editor for Allured Business Media’s Perfumer & Flavorist magazine from 2019 to 2021.

One of Alex’s primary focuses in this role is to revitalize social media presence across all platforms.