Amvic goes Eco

January 16, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

At the 2019 HomeBuilder & Renovator Expo, North York, Ont.-based Amvic Building System also had something new to display with its Amdeck Eco floor and roof system for modular construction.

Vice President, Technical Services Gary Brown says this is a residential product consisting of lightweight 2 x 8″ x 8″ panels of in-place formwork built with Type II closed cell EPS.

It can be used to build one-way, reinforced concrete slabs that are perfect for low-rise residential or small building applications. Installed between industrial walls, Amdeck Eco features integrated slots for dimensional lumber wood joists that employ a shoring system to support temporary construction loads.

The insulated concrete form for floor systems is perfect for using underneath a garage in situations when a customer wants a bonus room, Brown says.

He says advantages for contractors include:

Amdeck Eco accepts standard 2′ x 6′ lumber for framing and temporary support;

8″ high insulation;

Interlocking is fast and easy; and

The product sits directly on top of structural walls.

He says Amvic is also developing an insulated exterior panel that incorporates furring strips for a siding application. By combining insulation and firring, “you’re not doing two separate job,” he says.