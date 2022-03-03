Atlas Engineered Products acquires Hi-Tec Industries

Atlas Engineered Products has announced that the Company has completed the acquisition of Hi-Tec Industries Ltd. located in Lantzville, British Columbia. The letter of intent entered in to for this transaction was previously announced on November 24, 2021.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Hi-Tec. Hi-Tec is a successful, well-run business and when this acquisition opportunity arose it was too good to pass up. The future synergies with our Atlas Building Systems location and additional customer base for product expansion is exciting and our team is looking forward to this integration moving forward,” said Hadi Abassi, AEPs CEO, President and Founder. “AEP has completed the next step in expanding its footprint in British Columbia where seasonality and the effects of winter are not as impactful as the rest of Canada.”

Hi-Tec manufactures roof trusses and sells engineered wood products to a strong, loyal customer base on Vancouver Island in British Columbia. This location is just under 15 minutes north of AEP’s Atlas Building Systems location in Nanaimo, British Columbia which will offer some unique synergies from labour to shipping to equipment and more. During its last fiscal year ended August 31 2021, Hi-Tec earned unaudited revenues of just over $5.0 million, net income before taxes of just over $1.0 million and a normalized EBITDA(1) of $1.25 million, resulting in a normalized EBITDA margin(1) of 25%.(2) Over the last three years, Hi-Tec earned average unaudited revenues of approximately $4.6 million, net income before taxes of $751,000, normalized EBITDA(1) of $1.16 million, with an average normalized EBITDA margin(1) of 25%. (2)

Under the terms of the share purchase agreement (“SPA”), AEP has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Hi-Tec for a purchase price of $5.8 million in cash, with a working capital adjustment to be determined and finalized within 60 days of closing date of the SPA. In addition, AEP has acquired the land and buildings on which Hi-Tec’s facilities are located for a price of $3.25 million in cash based on a completed independent appraisal. Stillwater Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Hi-Tec for this transaction.

AEP has entered into a term loan for the $5.8 million and a mortgage for 75% of the $3.25 million through the Company’s existing banking relationships, with the remaining portion of the land and building purchase and working capital adjustment will be funded by internally generated cash. The Company opted to fund this acquisition with debt given the current low interest rates and to preserve majority of its cash for future strategic plans and opportunities.