HCRA takes action against two Ontario homebuilders

Sept. 13, 2023 – The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) has taken action against two Ontario home builders due to concerns of improper conduct.

The HCRA has refused to renew the licence of Mansoura Development Inc., on the basis that the company has failed to meet conditions imposed by Tarion regarding warranty claims. Mansoura was required to complete a Customer Service and Tarion Requirements course, following repeated failure to resolve warranty claims. Mansoura is no longer able to build and sell homes in Ontario.

Altona Custom Homes and a director of the company were convicted in Provincial Offences Court of failing to enrol a new home in the Tarion warranty program – as required by Ontario law. The company was sentenced to a fine of $20,000, with the director fined an additional $10,000.