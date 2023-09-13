By Graeme Wood, Glacier Media
Public land, prefab homes pitched as housing cure for B.C.Canadian Contractor
Sept. 13, 2023 – Prefabricated apartments and public land are being pitched as paths to solving British Columbia’s housing affordability crisis, according to some city planners. The province needs to establish an industry that will meet increasing demands and a decreasing labour force. Western Investor reports. | READ MORE
Advertisement
Stories continue below
Print this page
Related Stories
Leave a Reply