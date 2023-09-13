Canadian Contractor

By Graeme Wood, Glacier Media   

Public land, prefab homes pitched as housing cure for B.C.

Canadian Contractor

Sept. 13, 2023 – Prefabricated apartments and public land are being pitched as paths to solving British Columbia’s housing affordability crisis, according to some city planners. The province needs to establish an industry that will meet increasing demands and a decreasing labour force. Western Investor reports. | READ MORE

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Not enough workers to build homes needed to address housing affordability: CMHC
Canadian public and our planet need effective climate action and housing affordability
Tariff wars: How good public relations becomes bad public policy
3.5 million more housing units needed to restore affordability: CMHC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.