Aviva Canada survey finds backyard renovations most popular during pandemic

Released on June 17, the “How We Live Report” looks at results from a national survey conducted for Aviva Canada by Leger Canada that asked Canadians across the country about their lives and aspirations along with additional data sources relating to current and post COVID-19 habits. The report shows that Canadians are considering moving to more rural locations, prioritizing backyard renovations, but are not protecting their homes as much as they should – despite spending more time in them than ever before.

According to the findings from the renovations and home improvements category in the report: