Aviva Canada survey finds backyard renovations most popular during pandemic
June 25, 2021
Released on June 17, the “How We Live Report” looks at results from a national survey conducted for Aviva Canada by Leger Canada that asked Canadians across the country about their lives and aspirations along with additional data sources relating to current and post COVID-19 habits. The report shows that Canadians are considering moving to more rural locations, prioritizing backyard renovations, but are not protecting their homes as much as they should – despite spending more time in them than ever before.
According to the findings from the renovations and home improvements category in the report:
- In the last year, 17 percent of Canadians improved their home space through renovations, with the most popular renovation being backyard changes.
- Canadian homeowners who renovated in the past year spent an average of $4,525. The priciest home changes on average included adding an addition to their home, renovating their backyard, renovating their basement to add an entertainment space, and renovating to add a work from home office, with average spend of $10,800, $6,222, $3,789 and $2,796 respectively.
- In the next 12 months, 13 percent of Canadians plan to make changes to their home through renovations. Of this group, two thirds will renovate their backyard, while the remainder will renovate their basement to add an entertainment area/additional living space. Canadians with children under 18 living at home are twice as likely (36 percent) to be considering a renovation compared to those without children under 18 (18 percent).
- Only a third of those who made changes to their home hired someone to complete the work, with most tackling it themselves. Of those who made changes, 40 percent have updated or intend to inform their insurance provider about these changes, and while over half said they don’t need to.
