B.C. adds 12K jobs in September as demand for construction workers booms

Oct. 10, 2023 – B.C. has added 25,700 jobs to the economy in September for the second consecutive month of job growth, according to Statistics Canada data released on Oct. 6. Demand was highest in B.C.’s construction industry, which saw an increase of 12,600 jobs. The province’s unemployment rate expanded by 0.2 percentage points to reach 5.4 per cent as more people entered the labour force looking for work. |

