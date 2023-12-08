B.C. adopts building codes aimed at enhancing safety, accessibility and climate resiliency

B.C. has adopted the British Columbia Building and Fire Codes (BC Codes 2024), which are designed to enhance building safety and make new structures more sustainable, resilient and accessible.

Updates to the building code include a focus on accessibility, mass-timber construction and radon safety. Additional updates for new buildings include providing one living space that is designed not to exceed 26 C, power-operated doors on building entrances and elevators in alll large two- and three-storey apartments.

These updates will come into effect on March 8, 2024.

The implementation window will allow construction and housing-industry professionals more time to review the changes and complete any necessary training. It will also allow an easier transition for housing projects underway.

The updates align with the new Residential Development Act, which includes small-scale, multi-unit housing (SSMUH) legislation that will allow three to four units on land currently zoned for single-family homes and duplexes, and as many as six units near bus stops with frequent transit service.

The Province is deferring the effective date on the adaptable dwellings and earthquake-design changes to March 10, 2025, to provide a one-year transition period.