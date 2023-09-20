B.C. sees record number of apprentices in skilled trades

Sept. 20, 2023 – SkilledTradesBC released its annual reporting of B.C.’s trades training, highlighting a record number of apprentices, youth, Indigenous people and women participating in the skilled trades in the province in 2022/2023 fiscal year.

“We are in a critical time to diversify and grow the skilled trades workforce in B.C. as we face a skilled labour shortage and anticipate 83,000 jobs in skilled trades over the next decade,” said Shelley Gray, CEO, SkilledTradesBC, in a press release.

Highlights of the results released in SkilledTradesBC’s annual report include seeing an eight per cent increase in apprentices, bringing the total to 41,000. There were 1,492 Indigenous people entering the trades, marking a 22 per cent increase. Skilled trades saw a 37 per cent increase in women noting 1,072 entered in 2022. Youth participation also grew to 10,018 enrolling in the trades, a 14 per cent increase.

The organization is also leading the implementation of Skilled Trades Certification, helping ensure that trades training and certification is valued and the skills of tradespeople are formally recognized.