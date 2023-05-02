Canadian Contractor

By Canadian Contractor staff   

B.C. skills plan looks to future jobs, changing economy, includes $3,500 grant

Canadian Contractor labour market

May 2, 2023 – British Columbia residents looking to upgrade their skills for future jobs will be eligible for a grant of up to $3,500 starting this fall.

Selina Robinson, B.C.’s post-secondary education and future skills minister, says the tuition grants for short-term training programs are part of the provincial government’s plan to help people gain skills to succeed in a changing economy.

She says the $480 million plan is geared to help people acquire skills and seek new job opportunities while helping employers find trained employees to help grow businesses.

The grant is available for more than 400 eligible training opportunities at post-secondary institutions throughout B.C. for jobs in areas like construction, technology, housing and clean energy.

Advertisement

A 10-year labour market outlook for B.C. has forecasted there will be more than a million job openings in the province.

The government says the grant program, which could see up to 8,500 newly trained skilled workers over the next three years, also includes lower student loan interest payment options.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.

Stories continue below
Print this page

Related Stories
Economy added 35,000 jobs in March, unemployment rate still hovering near record low
Skills Ontario applauds and supports Government of Ontario’s Skills Development Fund to boost economic recovery
Skills Ontario’s Jennifer Green appointed as youth advisor in new committee for Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development
Skills Ontario debunks myths about skilled trades

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.