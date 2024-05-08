Canadian Contractor

By BC Construction Association   

BCCA releases new prompt payment companion paper

A companion document to the Cross-Jurisdictional Legislative Comparison of Prompt Payment and Adjudication Regimes Across Canada prepared on November 24, 2023, has been submitted to British Columbia’s Ministry of the Attorney General, minister of finance and the premier.

View “The Time to Act Promptly is Now: A Paper on the Benefits of Prompt Payment and Adjudication Legislation”

Just like its predecessor, “The Time to Act Promptly is Now: A Paper on the Benefits of Prompt Payment and Adjudication Legislation” was commissioned proactively by the BCCA in support of payment certainty for BC’s construction industry. Prepared by WeirFoulds LLP, the document outlines the objectives and benefits of Prompt Payment Legislation and Adjudication which affect government, construction businesses, workers and the taxpayers of British Columbia.

BCCA and its industry partners will continue to advocate for legislative change as the best way forward for BC’s construction industry, the economy and the people of British Columbia.

