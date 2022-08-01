Be recognized and win big for safe excavation

Damages affect everyone, so Enbridge Gas is here to help contractors work as safely and as efficiently as possible. We have a team of damage prevention experts across Ontario who meet with crews on job sites to answer questions, help verify locates, access maps and infrastructure records and teach safe excavation practices.

The consequences for hitting a utility line can be serious—substantial legal and repair costs, delayed projects, interruption of natural gas service and risking crew and public safety. That’s why we empower crews to make safety their number one priority.

Locating dig safe leaders

Simply tell us in 50 – 100 words and/or upload a video or photo at enbridgegas.com/safeexcavation to show how you’re helping your crew stay safe during excavations for a chance to win great prizes, including:

Grand prize: $1,000 gift card plus lunch for your crew.

gift card plus lunch for your crew. Second prize: $500 home improvement store gift card.

home improvement store gift card. Third prize: $250 home improvement store gift card.

Who’s responsible for safe digging on job sites?

Contractors are ultimately responsible for any damage to underground utilities on job sites. By law, contractors must follow these steps before excavating:

Advertisement

Ensure that a foreperson or project manager submits a locate request by visiting OntarioOneCall.ca or calling 1-800-400-2255 at least five business days before starting excavation. Wait for buried lines to be marked with locate flags or temporary paint. These are valid for 60 days. Once locates have been made, ensure crews follow instructions and proper excavation practices to facilitate a safe project.

Safe excavators get noticed

Each year, Enbridge Gas recognizes companies that practice the highest standard of safety when excavating around natural gas lines. The 2022 Award of Excellence for Excavating will be given to companies that submit 500 or more locate requests to Ontario One Call and avoid damaging any natural gas infrastructure.

Chris Van Daele, Supervisor of Distribution Protection at Enbridge Gas, oversees a team that monitors hundreds of thousands of utility locates each year in Ontario. Every day, he works to proactively prevent damages to critical infrastructure and investigate any incidents. He’s also the Co-Chair of the Ontario Regional Common Ground Alliance London chapter and the Locate Alliance Consortium.

“Contractor relationships are important to us,” says Van Daele. “Enbridge Gas is here to help empower contractors to dig safely; it’s in the best interest of everyone involved.”

Download free job site cards and other resources

Visit enbridgegas.com/safeexcavation to download free resources, read FAQs and find more helpful tips for a safe excavation.

One contest entry per individual. Contest closes Aug. 31, 2022.