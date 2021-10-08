BeautiTone announces 2022 Colour of the Year, ‘Warm Hugs’

BeautiTone, a Canadian-made and Canadian-owned retail paint brand, has announced its 2022 Colour of the Year, ‘Warm Hugs’ (D43-0-1598) – a mid-tone shade of red-pink with an influence of orange that offers hope and comfort in one exquisite hue.

‘Warm Hugs’ is part of the 2022 Colour Trends Palette which tells a story of recovery and healing, composed of comforting, nature-inspired tones thoughtfully designed to bring warmth and well-being back into our lives. Featuring six colours, you can create beauty anywhere in your home – walls, furniture, floors, and accents.

The 2022 Colour Trends Palette by BeautiTone Paint is available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. ‘Warm Hugs’ is available in BeautiTone’s Designer, Signature, Pure and PRO paint lines.

“’Warm Hugs’ is the comfort we’ve been missing – our longing for closeness and touch,” said Darryl Allen, creative manager, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. “Our feelings about colour are often deeply personal and reflect our experiences and culture. While perceptions of colour can be subjective, colour has the power to enhance our lives and influence our emotions in a positive way. Using the right colours in our homes and spaces is essential to any project, big or small.