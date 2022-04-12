BeautiTone Reveals 2022 Exterior Colour of the Year

BeautiTone, the number one Canadian-made and Canadian-owned retail paint brand, today revealed its first ever Exterior Colour of the Year, ‘Ebony’.

The luxe 2022 colour is a rich black with a subtle, spirited undertone of indigo that breathes life into older homes as easily as it amplifies modern architecture.

“Colour plays such a powerful role in our daily lives and is a central element of any home renovation project,” explained Laura Baker, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Hardware Stores Limited. “The importance of our outdoor spaces has increased over the past few years. From enhancing curb appeal to elevating a backyard oasis, and with spring at our door, now is the time to celebrate exterior colour.”

A timeless neutral, ‘Ebony’ is a holistic complement to natural wood, lush greenery and brightly landscaped yards. Contrasted with white and other light neutrals, ‘Ebony’ breathes elegance and sophistication into its environments. In overstimulating settings, it creates a comforting and calming retreat.

“Dark exterior colours are on-trend for 2022,” said Darryl Allen, Creative Manager, BeautiTone Paint and Home Products. “No longer reserved for ultra-modern custom homes, black is showing up in the brick, trim and accents of newly constructed communities. Inspired by Shou-sugi-ban, the 18th century Japanese method of preserving wood with fire, and the Scandinavian technique of sealing wood with black pine tar, bringing black into a home’s exterior is an authentic and time-tested design.”

‘Ebony’ is part of BeautiTone’s Exterior Stain Colours card available exclusively at Home Hardware, Home Building Centre and Home Hardware Building Centre locations across Canada. The card features 36 solid and 36 semi-transparent colours available in BeautiTone’s Wood-Shield and Wood-Shield Best exterior stain lines.