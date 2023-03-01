Benjamin Moore kicks off ‘Contractor Appreciation Month’

Running throughout March, the celebration will include in-store events, giveaways, product demonstrations, and more.

Paint, colour and coatings brand Benjamin Moore is staging “Contractor Appreciation Month 2023” throughout March, building on its first-ever Contractor Appreciation Week last year.

In a March 1 news release, Benjamin Moore officials said the month-long celebration will include in-store events, giveaways, product demonstrations and more, alongside Benjamin Moore representatives and retailers.

“Benjamin Moore has long-been committed to supporting industry professionals by offering the highest quality paints and providing the tools and resources to grow their businesses,” said Craig Bunting, director of customer segments. “In partnership with our independent retailers, we honour residential and commercial painting contractors and encourage communities to join in our effort to thank your local painters for beautifying the world around us.”

To extend the celebration, Benjamin Moore has teamed up with streetwear brand MA®KET and its founder Mike Cherman to create a capsule collection inspired by what it calls “classic contractor work wear.” The collection features limited edition apparel including work jackets, carpenter pants, long- and short-sleeve tees and beanies, and will be introduced live on video shopping platform NTWRK on March 29.