Benjamin Moore names Raspberry Blush colour of the year, 2023

Benjamin Moore, North America’s favourite paint, colour and coatings brand, released its Colour of the Year 2023 as Raspberry Blush 2008-30 – a saturated red- orange that enlivens our surroundings while awakening our senses with charismatic colour. This vivacious colour is unapologetic in its boldness as it encourages a confident colour statement.

“People are ready to bring colour back into the home, taking a step outside their colour comfort zones,” said Andrea Magno, Colour Marketing & Development Director at Benjamin Moore. “Raspberry Blush 2008-30 and the Colour Trends 2023 palette empower the use of statement colours that deliver delight and personality, while transforming rooms for incredible results.”

To commemorate this year’s selection, Benjamin Moore enlisted renowned electro-funk duo Chromeo to underscore the upbeat and optimistic tone of the palette and the dynamic role colour plays in self- expression, much like music. Debuting today, Chromeo’s new song, ‘Raspberry Blush’ celebrates the positivity and enjoyment of life that both colour and music can influence. Designers and DIYers alike can experience the Colour Trends 2023 palette at events taking place in select cities, and explore eight curated playlists that reflect the personality of each color and the spirit of the palette on Spotify.

Leaning into deeply saturated colours with undeniable charisma, the Colour Trends 2023 palette celebrates the use of colour to influence dramatic transformations. As living spaces are often an expression of individuality and personal style, the palette emboldens designers and homeowners to take colour to unexpected places using eight Benjamin Moore paint colours:

Raspberry Blush 2008-30

Tofino Sunset CC-156

Wenge AF-180

Cinnamon 2174-20

New Age 1444

Starry Night Blue 2067-20

North Sea Green 2053-30

Savannah Green 2150-30