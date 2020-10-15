Benjamin Moore reveals Colour of the Year 2021

Benjamin Moore has revealed its Colour of the Year 2021 as Aegean Teal 2136-40 — an intriguing blue-green that creates natural harmony and invites us to reflect and reset. Rooted in the elegant, handspun textures of the home, the Colour Trends 2021 palette comforts as it uplifts.

In an intimate look at the home, Colour Trends 2021 begins in the kitchen, exploring how this intersection of craft, nourishment and community breathes colour and design inspiration into the rest of the living space. The Colour Trends 2021 palette and the Colour of the Year reflect this grounded sensibility with warm, sunbaked hues that play to the senses.

“Amid uncertainty, people yearn for stability. The colours we surround ourselves with can have a powerful impact on our emotions and wellbeing,” said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore Director of Colour Marketing & Development. “Aegean Teal 2136-40 and the corresponding Colour Trends 2021 palette express a welcoming, lived-in quality that celebrates the connections and real moments that take place within the home.”

Thoughtfully chosen for their modernity as much as their time-tested appeal, the 12 hues in the Colour Trends 2021 palette provide an easy starting point for homeowners to revitalize their spaces in unique ways:

Aegean Teal 2136-40

Atrium White OC-145

Muslin OC-12

Foggy Morning 2106-70

Rosy Peach 2089-20

Beacon Hill Damask HC-2

Potters Clay CC-360

Chestertown Buff HC-9

Amazon Soil 2115-30

Gray Cashmere 2138-60

Kingsport Gray HC-86

Silhouette AF-655

To learn more about the Benjamin Moore Colour of the Year and Colour Trends 2021 palette, order colour samples or to find the closest Benjamin Moore retailer, visit benjaminmoore.ca.