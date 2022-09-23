BILD Alberta celebrates the best in residential homes and communities

By The Edmonton Journal
BILD Alberta celebrates the best in residential homes and communitiesCanadian Contractor bild alberta home renovation
Vicky’s Homes is on a roll. For the second straight year, the Edmonton-based custom home builder — known in part for its “built by man, designed by a woman” catchphrase — has won a top honour at the 2022 Building Industry and Land Development Alberta Awards. The Edmonton Journal reports. | READ MORE
