BILD Alberta celebrates the best in residential homes and communities

Vicky’s Homes is on a roll. For the second straight year, the Edmonton-based custom home builder — known in part for its “built by man, designed by a woman” catchphrase — has won a top honour at the 2022 Building Industry and Land Development Alberta Awards. The Edmonton Journal reports. | READ MORE

