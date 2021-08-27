BILD Renovation and Custom Home awards celebrate RenoMark renovator excellence, customer service and industry leadership

In a year where the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) celebrates its 100th anniversary and RenoMark celebrates their 20th anniversary, the association honored the GTA’s top renovation and custom home projects at the 23rd Renovation and Custom home awards via video conference.

Created by BILD in 1999, the Renovation and Custom Home Awards recognize professional renovators and custom home builders for their innovation, quality of work, customer service and industry leadership.

BILD received a record 77 submissions in 19 categories that included Best Overall Space, Best Overall Renovation, Best Overall Custom Home and the coveted Renovator of the Year awards. All submissions were evaluated by 16 industry professionals from across Canada who served as volunteer judges.

This year, the coveted Renovator of the Year award went to BRIKS Design-Build Group for their commitment to customer service and their contribution to helping to establish trust for the renovation industry as a whole.

Advertisement

“BRIKS customers were impressed with their renovator’s quality workmanship and how they were able to get the job done on time,” said Dave Wilkes, President & CEO, BILD. “True to the RenoMark brand, BRIKS clients were provided with a warranty for the work done and clients felt that the renovator went above and beyond to deliver an outstanding project with excellent service and follow up.”

“This year’s winners exemplify the quality, innovation, creativity and integrity that home owners can expect when they work with a RenoMark renovator or custom home builder,” said Mr. Sherwood, SVP Stakeholder Relations & Communications.

All award winners are members of the RenoMark program, which connects homeowners with professional renovators that have agreed to abide by a renovation-specific Code of Conduct.