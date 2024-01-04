Canadian Contractor

By Jennifer Williams, Anna Schlagintweit, MLT Aikins   

Bill 44 Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act now in force

Jan. 4, 2024 – A number of sections from under Bill 44 Housing Statutes (Residential Development) Amendment Act, 2023, have been brought into force. In addition, a local government zoning bylaw regulation was made. The bylaw “prescribes, among other things, the minimum number of housing units required to be permitted on each parcel of land in those areas zoned for single-family homes, based on the parcel size.” MLT Aikins reports. | READ MORE

