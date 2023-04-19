BOLT invests $75,000 through The Home Depot TradeWorx Program

April 19, 2023, Toronto – BOLT has expanded its scholarship program with a $75,000 investment from The Home Depot Canada Foundation’s TradeWorx funding initiative, which aims to help youth out of risk of homelessness and introduce them to careers in the trades.

The grant will help support an additional 15 college and university students in the upcoming 2023/2024 academic year, who are pursuing construction-related programs with a scholarship of up to $5,000. Successful recipients can use their scholarship to cover the cost of tuition, electronics, school materials, and living expenses.

The BOLT Financial Awards are offered to full-time students, 29 years of age or younger, who are pursuing one of more than 40 construction-related post-secondary programs and who can demonstrate financial need. To date, BOLT has provided more than 540 scholarships totaling $1.7 million.

Applications are now open for the 2023/2024 academic year until Friday, April 29th.

To learn more about the scholarship program and the eligibility criteria visit boltonline.org/awards.