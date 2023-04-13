BuildForce Canada launches Construction Career Pathways program

April 12, 2023, Ottawa – BuildForce Canada has launched their Construction Career Pathways, which aims to connect job seekers and employers across Canada’s construction sector.

Construction Career Pathways facilitates 16-week, paid, entry-level work placements on construction sites across the country. No prior industry experience is needed for workers, and employers can take advantage of financial incentives to help offset onboarding costs.

Construction Career Pathways was developed with the goal of meeting the needs of people looking to explore careers in construction, but who have only entry-level skills and experience. The program was designed to provide opportunities to a wide diversity of workers, including women, members of Black, Indigenous, and racialized communities, persons with disabilities, newcomers to Canada, and those who identify as LGBTQ2+; people from equity-deserving groups who want to work in construction; young people seeking work experience; and individuals looking for employment or looking to change careers.

For employers, Construction Career Pathways connects small- and medium-sized companies – those with fewer than 500 employees – to find entry-level workers who are looking to begin a career in Canada’s construction industry.

A wage subsidy of up to $2,400 per employee is available to businesses that complete their 16-week work placements, with funding provided by the Government of Canada.

Construction Career Pathways is now accepting applications. Placements are available for up to 1,000 workers, with 50 percent of the program intake allocated to people from traditionally under-represented groups in the construction sector.