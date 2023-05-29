Canadian Contractor

By BuildForce Canada   

BuildForce Canada releases April labour force survey summary

Canadian Contractor Financials

May 29, 2023 – Build Force Canada released their summary of the Labour Force Survey (LFS) data published by Statistics Canada. The summary report shows another month of strong employment growth, with all-industry employment rising by 41,000 workers on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Employment increased by 18,000 among men ages 25 to 54 years old and by 16,000 among men aged 55 and older. It held steady among women. Construction increased by 7,000 workers.

Employment changes were greatest in Ontario, up 33,000, Prince Edward Island, up 2,200, and Manitoba, down 4,000. There was little change in the other provinces.

The national unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5 per cent.

