Spring Training Camp offers high-level education


April 18, 2022
By Patrick Flannery

Construction science consultants Building Knowledge, the McLeod Associates and Enbridge will host a two-day conference at Hockley Valley Resorts near Orangeville, Ont, April 25 and 26 featuring expert talks from some top minds in the field. The $1,150 fee includes accommodations and meals. Organizers are calling it Spring Training Camp 2022.

On the agenda:

  • Establishing a high-performance culture to build high-performance homes with Joe Starr and Jim Moore of Beazer Homes
  • A deep dive into window technologies for meeting tomorrow’s energy standards with Jeff Baker of Westlab
  • How to do net-zero renovations
  • Looking beyond energy efficiency to embodied carbon considerations
  • Designing for water conservation with Gary Klein
  • Emerging technology for residential home construction with Ramtin Attar and Reza Nasseri of Promise Robotics
  • New thinking about basement vapour barriers with John Straube of RDH Building Science
  • Wind and earthquake resilience with Rob Jonkman, Miyoko Oikawa and Tex McLeod

That’s quite a lineup! There are evening social and networking opportunities, too.

 

