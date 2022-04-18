Spring Training Camp offers high-level education
April 18, 2022
By Patrick Flannery
Construction science consultants Building Knowledge, the McLeod Associates and Enbridge will host a two-day conference at Hockley Valley Resorts near Orangeville, Ont, April 25 and 26 featuring expert talks from some top minds in the field. The $1,150 fee includes accommodations and meals. Organizers are calling it Spring Training Camp 2022.
On the agenda:
- Establishing a high-performance culture to build high-performance homes with Joe Starr and Jim Moore of Beazer Homes
- A deep dive into window technologies for meeting tomorrow’s energy standards with Jeff Baker of Westlab
- How to do net-zero renovations
- Looking beyond energy efficiency to embodied carbon considerations
- Designing for water conservation with Gary Klein
- Emerging technology for residential home construction with Ramtin Attar and Reza Nasseri of Promise Robotics
- New thinking about basement vapour barriers with John Straube of RDH Building Science
- Wind and earthquake resilience with Rob Jonkman, Miyoko Oikawa and Tex McLeod
That’s quite a lineup! There are evening social and networking opportunities, too.
