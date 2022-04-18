Spring Training Camp offers high-level education

Construction science consultants Building Knowledge, the McLeod Associates and Enbridge will host a two-day conference at Hockley Valley Resorts near Orangeville, Ont, April 25 and 26 featuring expert talks from some top minds in the field. The $1,150 fee includes accommodations and meals. Organizers are calling it Spring Training Camp 2022.

On the agenda:

Establishing a high-performance culture to build high-performance homes with Joe Starr and Jim Moore of Beazer Homes

A deep dive into window technologies for meeting tomorrow’s energy standards with Jeff Baker of Westlab

How to do net-zero renovations

Looking beyond energy efficiency to embodied carbon considerations

Designing for water conservation with Gary Klein

Emerging technology for residential home construction with Ramtin Attar and Reza Nasseri of Promise Robotics

New thinking about basement vapour barriers with John Straube of RDH Building Science

Wind and earthquake resilience with Rob Jonkman, Miyoko Oikawa and Tex McLeod

That’s quite a lineup! There are evening social and networking opportunities, too.