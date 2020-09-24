BuildingsWeek officially launched

The Buildings Show and Buildex Alberta have come together this year to offer a national digital platform connecting around 70,000 design, construction and real estate professionals at the BuildingsWeek. Scheduled to be held from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, the Buildings Week has been officially launched. Attendees may register online to attend.

Developed around the ideas of “Reconnecting, Supporting and Energizing” the built Industry, the 2020 program tackles today’s and tomorrow’s challenges facing construction, architecture, engineering, interior design, renovation, property management, and related professions. Under BuildingsWeek, attendees will have access to more than 120 professionally accredited, educational seminars and workshops, available wherever they are.

Attendees can explore virtual booths and an online marketplace to discover leading product innovations, learn about technical specifications, watch live product demonstrations, connect with clients and colleagues, and much more. While the delivery has changed, the quality is the same. Attendees can also continue to join interactive panel discussions, hear from industry thought leaders and follow or get involved in the discussion by using audience polls, speaker Q&As, and group chats. There will be a mixture of live, prerecorded and on-demand content from across the industry and now for the first time, across the nation. Over 100 professionally accredited educational seminars, virtual panels, technical presentations, keynote sessions and professional development workshops will now be offered online.

Details of the complete program for the week with information on all sessions is now available online.