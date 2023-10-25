Built Green Canada launches Maverick awards

Oct. 25, 2023 – Built Green Canada announced the launch of its award program that profile “trailblazers in sustainability—recognizing the organization’s key underpinnings: innovation; transformation; and ambassadorship.”

As the impacts of climate change are increasingly felt around the world, government, industry, and individuals work to mitigate effects—and leaders emerge. For Built Green, leadership began in 2003, when builders wanted a means to progress and showcase their sustainability efforts through rigorous, relevant, and practical third-party certification programs.

From this, they created the non-profit organization, Built Green Canada, formed in collaboration with the Canadian Home Builders’ Association, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, the Alberta Research Council, Natural Resources Canada, Climate Change Central, and other key stakeholders.

The Maverick awards offer three exclusive awards; develops assets for winners; and occurs primarily online.

The three award categories reflect Built Green’s foundations:

The Innovation Award recognizes creative ways sustainable building is happening and progressing industry. It’s in this spirit that Built Green’s programs were originally developed and continue to evolve.

The Transformational Award recognizes the impact sustainability practices can have in driving real change. These achievements embody Built Green’s mission.

And the Ambassador Award recognizes those on the ground, encouraging and promoting sustainable building. It speaks to Built Green’s origins in industry engagement and the value of word of mouth.

As part of Built Green’s membership requirements, builders are required to be part of a professional association. Examples include Canadian Home Builders’ Associations, Urban Development Institute, Victoria Residential Builders Association, Infill Development in Edmonton Association, construction, environmental, etc.

The Maverick Awards are open for submissions now through February 15, 2024.