Buy now, pay later renovation finance product launched

Called 'Get it Done, Pay Later,' the product aims to make renovations of up to $30,000 easier and more attainable.

A new embedded financial product is available that’s designed to help homeowners find contractors and also access a fast and easy financing option for their home improvement projects.

Called ‘Get it Done, Pay Later’, the product was developed by Guelph, Ont.-based home improvement start-up Bidmii, and is commercialized by Bidmii and Humm Group’s consumer financing program.

In a March 14 news release, officials with Bidmii said the product has been developed to make renovations of up to $30,000 easier and more attainable. “It includes features such as affordable payment plans with no hidden fees and an easy application process, where customers can apply on their own device and receive an application decision on the spot,” the release said.

“We are thrilled to partner and collaborate with Humm Group on this exciting new venture,” said Bidmii CEO Jon Christensen. “When we started to explore an embedded financing solution, it was clear that legacy financing and HELOC’s were stuck in the past. In Humm, we found a partner who was willing to help us fill that gap in the market.”

The release describes ‘Get it Done, Pay Later’ as “a game changer in the home improvement industry.”