Cabinet ministers racking up renovation bills

Critics argue that this is wrong with so many Canadians struggling

February 20, 2020 by Rob Blackstien

According to CBC News, since taking office the federal Liberty party has racked up $1.6 million on renovations, furniture and artwork on cabinet ministers’ offices.

Some of the costs revealed in this article are designed to outrage, however, without providing any context (i.e., how do these costs compare with the the previous government’s expenditures?), it’s difficult to assess how (or if) out of scope they are.

But this news tidbit certainly does beg the question: who are the renovators that are benefiting from this windfall? Any readers either want to fess up and share some of the details or perhaps know the contractors that are winning these projects?

