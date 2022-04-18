Canadian Contractor

Calgary contractor faces 51 charges for building code violations


April 18, 2022
By The Calgary Herald

The City of Calgary has laid 51 charges against Dhaliwal Homes Ltd., its director and two agents for failure to comply with the provincial Safety Codes Act and the city’s land-use bylaws.

The charges follow a three-month investigation by the city and are related to the construction of two semi-detached structures. | READ MORE

