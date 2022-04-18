Calgary contractor faces 51 charges for building code violations
April 18, 2022
By The Calgary Herald
By The Calgary Herald
April 18, 2022
By The Calgary Herald
By The Calgary Herald
The City of Calgary has laid 51 charges against Dhaliwal Homes Ltd., its director and two agents for failure to comply with the provincial Safety Codes Act and the city’s land-use bylaws.
The charges follow a three-month investigation by the city and are related to the construction of two semi-detached structures. | READ MORE
Print this page
Related
Tags