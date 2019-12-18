Calgary contractor’s victims piling up

December 18, 2019 by Rob Blackstien

Three weeks ago, we wrote about the Calgary contractor that was facing charges from the City for failing to finish work and not paying subcontractors.

In a followup article, CBC reports that the complaints against Fresh Contracting and Construction are piling up, with 11 Calgary residents claiming to have lost over $420,000 collectively because of this firm.

Most of the clients believe they will never be able to recoup their losses. Complaints about the contractor range from the company lying about progress, failing to complete work, screwing up work, and failing to pay subcontractors.

To date, neither of the two contractors that run Fresh Contracting have publicly responded to the claims against them.