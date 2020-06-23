Call for volunteers to serve on Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes (CCBFC)

The five-year term for the current members of the Canadian Commission on Building and Fire Codes (CCBFC) will expire August 31, 2020. As a result, the CCBFC is issuing a call for volunteers to serve on the Commission for the development of the 2025 editions of the Codes. Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to submit their application via the Codes Canada website.

The CCBFC is an independent committee of volunteers established by NRC to develop and maintain the National Model Codes. The Commission oversees the work of nine standing committees that develop and improve the detailed technical content of the codes that helps protect the health and safety of Canadians. Commission members should have broad knowledge of the codes.

Commission members commit to a five-year term and may be re-appointed for further terms subject to maintaining a reasonable degree of membership rotation. The membership of the Commission has representation from the industrial and regulatory sectors, as well as general interest groups, and is balanced by geographic region.

Appointments do not carry remuneration; however, travel and hospitality expenses incurred in attending meetings are reimbursed by NRC. For more information, see CCBFC – standing committees on the Codes Canada website.

If you are interested in becoming a Commission member and participating in important National Code development work, please send an expression of interest to the CCBFC Secretary using the online form on the Codes Canada website before June 30, 2020. Please include a 120-word summary of your relevant experience and attach/append your resume.

For further information, please contact the CCBFC Secretary, at CCBFCSecretary-SecretaireCCCBPI@nrc-cnrc.gc.ca.