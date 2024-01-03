Canada announces heat pump program with Newfoundland and Labrador

Jan. 3, 2024 – The Government of Canada has increased funding for the Oil to Heat Pump Affordability program in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Under the program, low-to-median-income households in Newfoundland and Labrador can now apply here to receive up to $22,000 in funding to cover the full, average cost of switching to a heat pump — including up to $15,000 from the Government of Canada’s OHPA program and another up to $7,000 from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and other federal funds.

In addition to these strengthened heat pump grants, successful applicants will also receive an upfront, one-time payment of $250 from the federal government.

Oil-heated households have been and will continue to be able to apply for up to $10,000 in federal OHPA funding via the national portal managed by NRCan. The Government of Canada is currently working with five of these provinces and territories to deliver new, strengthened OHPA co-delivery agreements to make heat pumps even more affordable.